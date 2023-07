This is an article from the July-August 2023 issue: Mobilizing the Church to Reach All Peoples

you need JavaScript on login to save Unreached of the Day July-August 2023 This is the new Global Prayer Digest which merged with Unreached of the Day in 2021 Click on the .pdf icon to read the Unreached of the Day.

Related Articles These are articles that the system matched via the tags and keywords associated with this article.

Leave A Comment

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.