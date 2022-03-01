Key Prayer Points for Movements

A Church Planting Movement cannot happen without a prayer movement first. God’s people need to spend time in prayer and fasting. We should teach and coach our disciples to pray earnestly. If we hope for any success among the unreached, we need a praying ministry and praying disciples. Prayer is the engine of a movement, and effectiveness in prayer often depends on knowing what to ask.

Here are the top twelve prayer points we use in our movement in West Africa. Pray:

He told them, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field. —Luke 10:2 NIV

2. That God touches people’s hearts and draws them to Himself.

Saul also went to his home at Gibeah, and with him went men of valor whose hearts God had touched.

—1 Sam. 10:26 NIV

“Stop grumbling among yourselves,” Jesus answered. “No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws them, and I will raise them up at the last day. It is written in the Prophets: ‘They will all be taught by God. Everyone who has heard the Father and learned from him comes to me.”

—John 6:43-45 NIV

On the Sabbath we went outside the city gate to the river, where we expected to find a place of prayer. We sat down and began to speak to the women who had gathered there. One of those listening was a woman from the city of Thyatira named Lydia, a dealer in purple cloth. She was a worshiper of God. The Lord opened her heart to respond to Paul’s message.

—Acts 16:13-14

3. For open doors for the gospel.

And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains. Pray that I may proclaim it clearly, as I should.

—Col. 4:3-4 NIV

4. To find Persons of Peace.

When you enter a house, first say, ‘Peace to this house.’ If someone who promotes peace is there, your peace will rest on them; if not, it will return to you. Stay there, eating and drinking whatever they give you, for the worker deserves his wages. Do not move around from house to house.

—Luke 10:5-7 NIV

5. That every stronghold and lie of the enemy be broken.

For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.

—2 Cor. 10:3-5 NIV

6. That God would grant boldness in sharing the gospel.

And now, O Lord, hear their threats, and give us, your servants, great boldness in preaching your word… After this prayer, the meeting place shook, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit. Then they preached the word of God with boldness.

—Acts 4:29,31 NLT



7. For fresh anointing and the power of the Holy Spirit on the disciple-makers.

“The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free.” —Luke 4:18 NIV

“I am going to send you what my Father has promised; but stay in the city until you have been clothed with power from on high.”

—Luke 24:49 NIV

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

—Acts 1:8 NIV

And the disciples were filled with joy and with the Holy Spirit.

—Acts 13:52 NIV

8. For an increase in signs, wonders, and miracles.

Stretch out your hand to heal and perform signs and wonders through the name of your holy servant Jesus.

—Acts 4:30 NIV

“Fellow Israelites, listen to this: Jesus of Nazareth was a man accredited by God to you by miracles, wonders and signs, which God did among you through him, as you yourselves know.

—Acts 2:22 NIV

Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.

—John 14:12 NIV

My message and my preaching were not with wise and persuasive words, but with a demonstration of the Spirit’s power, so that your faith might not rest on human wisdom, but on God’s power.

—1 Cor. 2:4-5 NIV

9. For protection for workers in the field.

I am sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves. —Matt.10:16 NIV



He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.

—Luke 10:18-19 NIV

10. For resources for the work to be done.

And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.

—Phil. 4:19 NIV



And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.

—2 Cor. 9:8 NIV

11. For multiplication leading to movements to burn in people’s hearts.

Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.

—Matt. 28:19-20 NIV



Then the word of God spread, and the number of the disciples multiplied greatly in Jerusalem, and a great many of the priests were obedient to the faith.

—Acts 6:7 NKJV

Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

—Gen. 1:28 NIV

12. For other movements and disciple-makers all around the world.

We always thank God for all of you and continually mention you in our prayers. We remember before our God and Father your work produced by faith, your labor prompted by love, and your endurance inspired by hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.

—1 Thess. 1:2-3 NIV