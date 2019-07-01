Year of the Frontier

May 2019 through May 2020

A time of united, informed prayer for the largest gaps in work among the unreached!

Join prayer networks around the world in prayer for God’s blessing through Jesus to be embraced among each of the 400 largest Frontier People Groups (each over 500,000 in population).

Each day, learn about and pray for one of these groups through the coordinated publication (email and smartphone app) of:

Joshua Project’s Unreached of the Day (JoshuaProject.net/pray/ unreachedoftheday)

Frontier Venture’s Global Prayer Digest (GlobalPrayerDigest.org) Invite others to join you in:

Praying through the Pray for the 31-Prayer Guide (Go31.org) • Promoting the International Day of Prayer for the Unreached

Participating in the global Year of the Frontier Prayer Movement (Go31. org/yof)

Partnering in prayer with field teams through Inherit the Nations (InheritTheNations.net)

Preparing for the Global Outreach Day 2020 (GlobalOutreachDay. com/2020)

Jointly sponsored by: Joshua Project | the Global Prayer Digest | The Alliance for the Unreached

Learn more at Go31.org/yof

The Great Injustice

Frontier People Groups (FPGs) are those Unreached People Groups (UPGs) where:

(0.1%)1 in 1,000 identify with Jesus.

There is not yet a sustained Jesus movement.

Without laborers from the outside, they have no chance of hearing about and following Jesus before they die.



These 400 largest Frontier People Groups contain:

1 in 3 of all who don’t identify with Jesus.

1 in 5 of all people alive today (more than all of Africa)

9 of 10 of all living Frontier People Groups.

Of every 100 long-termmissionaries globally:

• 96 go to the 60% of world population in people groups already impacted by the gospel.

• 3 go to the 15% of world population in UPGs with some gospel impact.

• 1 goes to the 25% of world population in Frontier People Groups

Your prayers are vital to ending this Great Injustice—pray for an end to this Imbalance!

Go31.org/imbalance