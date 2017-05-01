The Zúme Project

Luke 5 teaches us to listen to Jesus as we “launch out into the deep” for a great catch. As the disciples listened to Jesus and obeyed as he told them where to throw their nets, the ended up with more than they could handle on their own. They had to call out to the other boats to help with the catch without caring who would get the credit. It is amazing to think of the power of unity as many like-minded ministries with similar strategies and processes are coming together like never before. The Zúme Project has not reinvented any methods. In fact, many organizations and ministries use training methods that are similar to the training that Zúme uses. However, in a very real way, Zúme is a unifying tool that is calling out to all the other boats to come and catch the fish together.

The Zúme Project is the only online discipleship course that is raising up laborers to make disciples who make more disciples and is not owned or run by any specific ministry. Instead, this open-handed approach is a gift and a tool for ministries, churches, organizations, and families to use and to learn how to make disciples who make disciples in their own areas. The Zúme Project is also unique in that it has the ability to connect to and train people who otherwise would have no contact to live disciple-making coaches. It will have mapping features to show where groups are forming (and where they are yet to be formed).

Throughout this course, those who are in the groups will be matched up with live coaches in their regions who will walk with them on their journey. So, in essence, this tool will filter for people of peace (Luke 10) and filter out those who drop off early.

There are roughly 75,000 census tracts in America and the goal is to be in every one.

At the completion of the course, each group will be challenged to start another simple church, so the vision is to see over 150,000 healthy, simple churches started within a short amount of time.

Here is a brief overview of what you will experience when you go to the Zume Project website to get involved.

USER PROCESS

1. SIGN UP

Go to http://www.zumeproject.com

Scroll down and fill in your first and last name.

Fill in your email address.

Create a password for your account and then re-enter it.

Click on “Sign Up.”

An email will be sent to you to confirm and activate your account.

In your email, click on the link that is provided. This link will redirect you back to the Zúme site and you will be logged in.

2. INVITE YOUR FRIENDS

Fill in your address in the spaces provided and then click “Next.”

Fill in your group’s name (Ex: J Smith’s Home or Brown County Group).

Invite some friends or family that you would like to join you for the Zúme Project by filling in their email addresses. (To add more invites click on “Invite more”).

Communicate to your friends and family to follow the prompts in their email by clicking on the link they received. They will be automatically added to your group.

Confirm and activate your group by clicking on “START FIRST SESSION.”

3. HOST A TRAINING

Set a time and date for your group to regularly get together for the duration of the Zúme Project.

When you gather together, log in and go to SESSION 01. Click on “Start Session.”

You will be prompted to download the Zúme Guidebook. We recommend you have this printed for your group as they arrive for the first meeting.

After downloaded, click on “Next.”

Begin with a time of prayer before starting your journey together.

Click on “Next.”

Watch the first video and spend time in discussion with your group.

When you are finished, click “Next.”

Continue to watch and discuss the videos in Session 1 followed by clicking “Next” as you move through the session.

In the “Practice” section, spend some time practicing what you have learned (the activity will be provided here and in all future sessions).

In the “Plan Together” section, you will go over the week’s assignments.

Finish your time in prayer together.

Click on “Complete Session.”

Like Session 1, the following sessions will have the same simple pattern to follow as you are hosting the Zúme training.

4. 3-MONTH COMMITMENT PLAN

In the final session (Session 09), you will be asked to fill out a “3-month plan.” (This is a tool that will help you be intentional in the disciple-making lifestyle.)

Spend at least a half hour praying and listening to God as you fill out your 3-month plan that is provided in the Zúme Guidebook.

Take turns sharing your 3-Month Plans with each other. Take time to ask questions about things you might not understand about plans and how the others will meet their commitments. Ask them to do the same for you and your plan.

Find a training partner(s) that is willing to check in with you to report on progress and challenges, and to ask questions after 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 12 weeks. Commit to doing the same for them.

Discuss and develop a group plan for starting at least two (2) new 3/3 Groups or Zúme Training Groups in your area. The goal is to start Simple Churches that multiply. 3/3 Groups and Zúme Training Groups are two ways to do that.

5. CONNECTING WITH LIVE COACHES

Every group will be assigned a live coach who will help mentor them during the disciple-making process and help keep them accountable.

Make sure all your group members know how to contact the Zúme Coach that’s been assigned to them in case anyone has questions or needs more training. Remember to share your 3-Month Plan with your Coach, so they understand your goals.

6. ADVANCED TRAINING

Once you have completed the first 9 sessions and have seen growth in your networks, continue on to the Advanced Training in “Session 10”.

In this advanced training session, we’ll take a look at how we can level-up our Coaching Strengths with a quick checklist assessment. We’ll learn how Leadership in Networks allows a growing group of small churches to work together to accomplish even more. And we’ll learn how to develop Peer Mentoring Groups that take leaders to a whole new level of growth.