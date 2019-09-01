Hope in the World of Addiction & Sex Trafficking

Frontier People Groups are heavily impacted by addiction and sex trafficking. The 2014 Global Slavery Index said two-thirds of the 36 million victims of trafficking come from Asia, with India, China and Pakistan at the top.1



There are more than 270 million addicts worldwide, and seven people die every minute from drug and alcohol addiction and abuse. That is more than 3.6 million per year. It is a daunting task to put hope within reach of every person struggling with a life controlling addiction in foreign countries. However, it is being attempted through collaboration of domestic and international missionaries through Teen Challenge (TC) ministries.

The hope is not just freedom from addiction but salvation in Christ. Each day these individuals are venturing into over 100 countries, in streets, sewers, mountains and valleys, rescuing people from the depths of despair and desolation. Where possible, Global TC trains indigenous leaders to carry out the call. These leaders are seeking new and innovative methods to save the addicted, hopeless, and desperate.

In the sensitive countries, it is increasingly difficult to share the gospel without government intrusion or regulation. Many face persecution or imprisonment for their efforts. However, recently some governments in the Golden Triangle have addiction problems so serious that they have asked for help from TC, even knowing TC will bring the gospel with them.

Drug addiction is foundational to human trafficking, both in trading drugs for children and in addicting and keeping the sex slave victims.2 It can affect multiple generations. Tina had been sold as a sex slave. After birthing two girls, Tina contracted AIDS and died. A TC facility took Lula and Lisa in and cared for them. Today, Lula has a college education and serves the Lord by seeking out women and children in the red-light districts, offering placement in a center and helping to legalize the adoption process for abandoned children.

Whole families are victims of the drug and slave trade. One TC director studied 11 tribes in one country with a significant death rate due to HIV/AIDS. He learned it is culturally acceptable for children to be prostituted within their own homes, often facilitated by addicted male family members, as the children become the source of income for the entire family. The younger the girl or boy the more can be charged. The result of these horrors is a rampant spread of sexually transmitted diseases, brokenness, addiction, and death. Now TC graduates and staff go into these villages teaching and providing HIV/ AIDS testing, prenatal/postnatal care and education to prevent further transmittal of the diseases when a baby is born. Building rapport within the tribes facilitates sharing the Word of God and provides opportunities for intervention and a bridge to recovery.

Some would say most addiction recovery programs are reactive but never get to the core of the hopelessness. All over the world, TC programs are proactively seeking to put hope within reach of everyone devastated by addictions. Staying true to its DNA, TC staff and students evangelize and seek to save the lost. Putting hope within reach is not just a motto. It is the action of sharing Christ and making disciples who make disciples around the world. (Matt. 28:19-20)