Hearts On Fire

By ED MCMANNESS

“Hearts on Fire”

Ed McManness is the Formation Catalyst and General Director (interim) for Frontier Ventures. Ed, and his wife Joan, spent almost 14 years in Indonesia on the island of Java. Ed enjoys biking and kayaking and loves spending time with his grandkids.

“Were not our hearts on fire?” are the words of two disciples as reported in the gospel of Luke as they hurried back to Jerusalem to tell their friends what happened in the village of Emmaus. I cherish this story of these eager hearts as I imagine we walk a similar path in mission today. What a joy, 2,000 years later, that the mission of Jesus still ignites holy fires in the hearts of families among the least reached with hope and healing, bringing breakthroughs in God’s ever- expanding presence on earth.

I have been so blessed to meet Christ-followers around the world who have had their hearts ignited on fire by the same Jesus who met those disciples on that dusty road. Whether they heard the good news through a dream or vision, through someone who learned their language, or from a neighbor who knew Jesus—hearts continue to be melted by the flame of God’s love around the globe. That’s the gift of the gospel—changing lives by bringing hope and healing to the nations.

In a recent conversation with my good friend, who has spent three decades declaring the kingdom of God to his brothers and sisters in India, he shared, “the Frontier Ventures program brought us the scriptural reflection and deep encounter with Jesus that we desperately needed. Time spent in God’s Word coupled with intentional times of spiritual formation in Christ helped our leaders share the good news from lives overflowing.”

We love collaborating with leaders around the world in the global body of Christ, like my long-time friend in India. These leaders are taking the good news to the least reached in their nations, to neighboring countries, and around the world. When I was called into mission in 1987, it was the US Center for World Mission that helped to shape my thinking and plans for the adventure ahead to a place that became home to us—the archipelago of Indonesia. My wife and I spent almost 14 years there among the most precious people you will ever meet. Through reading the Global Prayer Digest, published by the US Center, that part of the world was opened to us, and we hoped that we could be a part of God’s blessing for those precious people.

In this issue of Mission Frontiers, it is my prayer that the words, “were not our hearts on fire,” will resonate throughout the articles you will read. It is our hope and sincere pleasure to share with you all that God is doing through the ministry of Frontier Ventures. We are privileged to continue almost five decades of seeing the light of Jesus the Messiah shine on the peoples around the world.

I’m excited to serve alongside those who contributed the articles in this issue. They share from the rich experience of mission, and from a place of deep encounter with God. I am blessed to be with them as they listen intently to the Spirit of God, as they listen to our partners around the globe, and bring innovative programs and projects and partnerships to what is “on mission” for Frontier Ventures: “to nurture new ways for least reached peoples to experience fullness of life in Jesus.”

This is our “family” issue of Mission Frontiers—we are inviting you into the Frontier Ventures living room as we share stories of seeing and experiencing, firsthand, the fullness of life in Jesus taking root among least reached peoples. I hope you enjoy reading of the ways our family of ministries are stepping out in faith and nurturing new ideas for communities at the edges of mission to encounter Christ.