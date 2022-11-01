Great Progress toward blessing all Unreached People Groups (UPGs)

In 1980, 60% of humanity lived in people groups (ethne) with no believers. This new awareness stirred prayer and sent workers for the greatest harvest in history. Now, in 2022, only 25% of humanity lives in ethne with virtually no believers. World population has almost doubled since 1980, while believers grew four-fold (0.25 to one billion). And instead of doubling, ethne with no believers shrank 20%—from 2.5 to two billion people! However there are still two billion isolated and waiting, in what we now identify as …

Frontier People Groups (FPGs)—UPGs with

Virtually NO followers of Jesus

NO known movements to Jesus

Still needing pioneer, cross-cultural workers

Keys to Unlocking these Frontier People Groups

BLESSING FAMILIES We pursue God’s covenant with Abraham to bless all earth’s ethne—encouraging new followers of Jesus to win and disciple their extended families, communities and entire people group (Gen. 12:1–3, Gal. 3:8, Heb. 6:17).

MOVEMENTS TO JESUS We help new believing families learn to hear Jesus speak to them and guide them as they discuss the

Scriptures together—and to encourage other families to do the same.

TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES We encourage believing families to grow in personal holiness, servanthood and godly wisdom, and to discern and address the influences destroying their families and communities.

SHARED HUMANITY We seek to lead people of all faiths to follow Jesus in light of our shared humanity—our common challenges and desires—knowing that God is still seeking all who will worship Him in Spirit and Truth (John 4).

Pray for the Good Seed to reach the Good Soil in these FPGs

Lord of the harvest, we beg You to ekballo (thrust out) workers to sow Your Word among these largest FPGs (Matt. 9:37-28, Luke 10:2).

Holy Spirit, we ask you to lead workers to worthy families of peace (Matt. 10, Luke 10), that will reproduce 30–, 60–, or even 100–fold (Matt. 13, Mark 4, Luke 8).