God, what is YOUR will for my will?

By MATT FOGLE

Matt Fogle serves as the Chief Development Officer at Frontier Ventures.

I have the privilege of joining a legacy missions organization that started in 1976 who has served alongside pioneering leaders serving the least reached peoples of the earth.

Asking God what HIS will is for YOUR will could be the catalyst for a legacy that touches eternity. Through our new partnership with FreeWill, you can create a lasting impact in just 20 minutes:

· Secure your future by making crucial decisions about your finances and healthcare.

· Protect your loved ones to ensure your family is provided for.

· Build a kingdom legacy by supporting Frontier Ventures’ mission to reach the unreached.

Have you already included Frontier Ventures in your will? We’d love to hear from you and express our heartfelt gratitude for your commitment to this vital mission.

Go to https://frontierventures.mygiftlegacy.org or scan the QR code below to fill out your will today.