Giving

WHAT CHRISTIANS EARN:

Annual Income of all Church Members:

$53 trillion.1

(Annual income of evangelical Christians is approximately $6.72 trillion.)

WHAT PEOPLE GIVE:

Given to any Christian causes: $896 billion.1

That's also how much we spend in America on Christmas.

Given to Missions: $52 billion

That's only 5.78% of the money given to Christian causes of any kind (2022).1

Embezzled: If you are doing the math and realize there is $59 billion missing, this is where it went.1

HOW CHRISTIAN GIVING IS USED:

Pastoral ministries of local churches (mostly in Christian nations): $734 billion (82%)2

"Home Missions" in same Christian nations: $107.5 billion (12%)2

Going to Un-Evangelized Non-Christian world: $51.7 billion (5.7%)2 *This is different than "Unreached"

Money that goes toward Unreached Peoples: Estimated $880 million (1.7%)3

For every $100,000 that Christians make, they give $1.70 to the unreached.

“Until recently, Americans spent more on golf balls and twinkies than was given to reach the unreached.” —Claude Hickman

HYPOTHETICAL OBSERVATIONS:

Evangelical Christians could provide all of the funds needed to plant a church in each of the 7,400 unreached people groups with only 0.03% of their income.

The Church has roughly 3,000 times the financial resources and 9,000 times the manpower needed to finish the Great Commission. If every evangelical gave 10% of their income to missions we could easily support 2 million new missionaries.

