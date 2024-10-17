Frontier Ventures’ Foray into Podcasting

BY DAVID EARL DATEMA and ANDY BETTENCOURT

Dave Earl Datema [email protected]">([email protected]) serves as Missiology Catalyst for Frontier Ventures. He has served in. various roles within Frontier Ventures since 1999. Dave is married with four children and lives in Pasadena, CA.

Andy Bettencourt is a Research Associate at Frontier Ventures, has chaired the Ralph D. Winter Memorial Lectureship, co-hosted The Missions Drop Podcast, assisted the IJFM in their publications, and facilitated innovation with mission groups as a part of the Winter Launch Lab.

An Introduction to The Missions Drop

In the spring of 2023, Andy Bettencourt, Victoria Ky, Amanda Richey, and Dave Datema started brainstorming about developing a new podcast that would highlight the realities surrounding reaching unreached people groups. After interviewing some podcasters and doing our own research, we launched our first season in fall 2023 and our second season in spring 2024. The third season began its release this past fall, 2024.

The purpose of the podcast is summed up in its title: The Missions Drop. It’s meant to stir thoughts and questions as well as deliver a bit of content from an academic or practitioner in the mission community. Along with our purpose, our format is also unique. We have four co-hosts, two men and two women. Each episode begins with one of us interviewing a guest. After the interview, the other co-hosts reflect on the interview, sharing what they think are the most significant ideas or simply how it impacted them. We hope that through the guest or one of the co-hosts, our audience will be able to identify with the conversation.

Our Angle

Each episode starts with the question: “What prevents the gospel from creating a ripple effect when it first enters a new people or place?”

That is what The Missions Drop Podcast is all about. Ideally, the gospel works in a people like a drop of water on a lake that spreads out to the edges. However, there are boundaries and barriers that stop the gospel from transforming hearts, minds, bodies, and souls.

At this point, we have categorized these barriers into three primary buckets: cultural, spiritual formation, and social barriers. Cultural concerns are mainly ethnolinguistic, people groups, and religion. Spiritual formation includes self-awareness, spiritual maturity, and practices. Finally, social barriers include generational differences, gender differences, and socio-economic differences. Obviously, there is some overlap between these categories. Additionally, barriers to the gospel are often multi-faceted, so some episodes will include more than one barrier, and others will focus more tightly on a barrier in a specific context. We are continuing to ask our listeners what types of barriers they would most like to explore, so that we aren’t only probing our guests for quality content but also considering what might help our audience grow on their own journey with Christ and community.

A Turn Towards Hope

When we started our focus on barriers, we soon realized that our podcast could develop a discouraging tone. We might focus on what is going wrong in the mission world, and although we want to deeply examine the practices and weaknesses of the mission community, we also want to learn what is going well or what gives our guests hope, even when it may be hard to find in their current context.

This created a shift in our questioning during season 2. We began asking each guest what gives them hope or where they might see opportunities for breakthrough. It also enabled our co-hosts to reflect on how episodes have encouraged us and give praise to guests, co-hosts, and most of all God, rather than simply thinking about our own next step forward (even though we still like to do that for practical reasons).