March 08, 2021 by Global Gates

30 Day Prayer Guide for the Muslim World

Download or order your free copy now!

http://www.GlobalGates.info/30Days

Global Gates is committed to reaching every 10/40 Window diaspora community that God has placed in global gateway cities. And, we believe that prayer is the beginning point for every great co-laboring with God. That is why: 

  1. Global Gates missionaries this year have partnered with Paul Filidis at WorldChristian.com to write all of the articles in this year’s 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World prayer guide, slated for Ramadan, April 13 - May 12, 2021. 
  2. Global Gates is offering a FREE copy of the prayer guide (which would otherwise cost $3.50 plus shipping) to anyone who will partner with us in this prayer movement.

